Meghan Markle cannot “fight” his book; Tom Bower warns legally

Meghan Markle will endure ‘disappointment’ if she sues author Tom Bower, he says.

“Of course she’ll read it, I’m sure she will, she can’t resist,” Mr Bower says of his Duchess-on-Duchess book.

Meghan Markle is approached to sue creator Tom Bower notwithstanding copious advice to the contrary.

Meghan Markle ‘impeded’ creator Tom Bower in connecting with her dear companions, he pronounces.

Addressing ITV’s Lorraine, Mr Bower shared how he was dismissed a meeting by the greater part of the Duchess’ companions over protection concerns.

The essayist, who has dropped unstable sensations about the Duchess in his sections, says Meghan will endure ‘disappointment’ assuming she attempted to make a legitimate move against him.

Talking on ITV’s Lorraine, Mr Bower said: “Is it considered a disappointment in your eyes on the off chance that they don’t attempt to sue?”

Mr Bower has likewise composed books on previous Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, said: “I don’t care either way if they sue as long as they lose.

“So far thank goodness they’ve lost.

“I think that Meghan if she sues, she won’t want to appear in court being cross-examined by my barrister.

“So it’s best if she doesn’t sue.”

Adding assuming Meghan would be keen on perusing his book, Mr Bower said: “Of course she’ll read it, I’m sure she will, she can’t resist.”

