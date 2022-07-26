Meghan Markle declined the invitation to Queen Balmoral

Meghan and Harry snubbed Queen’s invitation in 2019 to spend family vacation with Archie.

Family-of-three jetted off to Ibiza while monarch spent summer holidays at Balmoral.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry censured Queen’s greeting in 2019 to enjoy family get-away with Archie.

Advertisement

The group of-three streamed off to Ibiza while the ruler spent the mid year occasions in Balmoral.

Creator Tom Bower asserted Harry and Meghan felt Archie was “excessively youthful at 90 days to go via plane to Scotland”.

In spite of the prior reprimand, it has been accounted for that Queen has again stretched out a welcome to the Sussexes to join her for summer retreat-a proposition dismissed by the couple in the midst of their bustling timetable, it is guessed.

The couple’s last visit to UK was set apart in June, when they additionally presented their more youthful kid, Lilibet, to the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Also Read Meghan Markle moves to Hollywood to gain attention from Royals Meghan Markle married Prince Harry for ulterior motives, says author Tom Bower....