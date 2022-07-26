Meghan Markle declined the invitation to Queen Balmoral

Meghan Markle moves to Hollywood to gain attention from Royals
Meghan Markle married Prince Harry for ulterior motives, says author Tom Bower....
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry censured Queen’s greeting in 2019 to enjoy family get-away with Archie.
The group of-three streamed off to Ibiza while the ruler spent the mid year occasions in Balmoral.
Creator Tom Bower asserted Harry and Meghan felt Archie was “excessively youthful at 90 days to go via plane to Scotland”.
In spite of the prior reprimand, it has been accounted for that Queen has again stretched out a welcome to the Sussexes to join her for summer retreat-a proposition dismissed by the couple in the midst of their bustling timetable, it is guessed.
The couple’s last visit to UK was set apart in June, when they additionally presented their more youthful kid, Lilibet, to the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee festivities.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.