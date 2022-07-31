Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle has an “excellent chance” in politics

Meghan Markle has an “excellent chance” in politics

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle has an “excellent chance” in politics

Meghan Markle has an “excellent chance” in politics

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle sees her future as a congresswoman for California, Tom Bower says.
  • There are 40 seats there and most of them are Democrat – but it won’t be a lucrative career.

Meghan Markle is cautioned her political profession won’t be rewarding.

Advertisement

Creator Tom Bower guarantees the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t want anything more than to be a lawmaker in the US while her youngsters start school.

Addressing Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Bower said: “I feel that she considers her future to be a representative for California.

“There are 40 seats there and the vast majority of them are Democrat.

“But her problem is twofold: One is that it’s very badly paid and Meghan needs a lot of money to live, and secondly you’ve got to be pretty tough in a political fight.

“Whether she has the ability to be so tough and insensitive to go with the rocks and rolls, we’ll see – she can’t sue people as she’d like to in Britain for attacking her.

“I think she’d quite like a political role, I think she’ll first wait to see her children into school, she’ll build the foundations for it.

Advertisement

“But she’s a very good-looking woman, she’s sassy, she’s got her issues like parental rights – there have been worse people who have been congresswomen, so there’s a good chance.”

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “no priority”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “no priority”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued ominous cautions about scaling back their...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story