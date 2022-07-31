Meghan Markle has an “excellent chance” in politics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “no priority”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued ominous cautions about scaling back their...
Meghan Markle is cautioned her political profession won’t be rewarding.
Creator Tom Bower guarantees the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t want anything more than to be a lawmaker in the US while her youngsters start school.
Addressing Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Bower said: “I feel that she considers her future to be a representative for California.
“There are 40 seats there and the vast majority of them are Democrat.
“But her problem is twofold: One is that it’s very badly paid and Meghan needs a lot of money to live, and secondly you’ve got to be pretty tough in a political fight.
“Whether she has the ability to be so tough and insensitive to go with the rocks and rolls, we’ll see – she can’t sue people as she’d like to in Britain for attacking her.
“I think she’d quite like a political role, I think she’ll first wait to see her children into school, she’ll build the foundations for it.
“But she’s a very good-looking woman, she’s sassy, she’s got her issues like parental rights – there have been worse people who have been congresswomen, so there’s a good chance.”
