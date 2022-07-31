Meghan Markle has an “excellent chance” in politics

Meghan Markle sees her future as a congresswoman for California, Tom Bower says.

There are 40 seats there and most of them are Democrat – but it won’t be a lucrative career.

Meghan Markle is cautioned her political profession won’t be rewarding.

Creator Tom Bower guarantees the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t want anything more than to be a lawmaker in the US while her youngsters start school.

Addressing Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Mr Bower said: “I feel that she considers her future to be a representative for California.

“There are 40 seats there and the vast majority of them are Democrat.

“But her problem is twofold: One is that it’s very badly paid and Meghan needs a lot of money to live, and secondly you’ve got to be pretty tough in a political fight.

“Whether she has the ability to be so tough and insensitive to go with the rocks and rolls, we’ll see – she can’t sue people as she’d like to in Britain for attacking her.

“I think she’d quite like a political role, I think she’ll first wait to see her children into school, she’ll build the foundations for it.

“But she’s a very good-looking woman, she’s sassy, she’s got her issues like parental rights – there have been worse people who have been congresswomen, so there’s a good chance.”

