Meghan Markle has been accused of rifting Prince Harry and George

Harry had to distance himself from brother Prince William’s son, George, after Megxit.

An inside source said Kate and Harry really bonded over his ‘free and easy’ spirit.

Meghan Markle is getting slammed for Prince Harry and Prince George's relationship break.

‘Fun uncle’ Harry, needed to limit any association with sibling Prince William’s child, George, after Megxit in 2020.

Addressing OK, she said: “There’s nothing more fun than being an auntie or uncle.

“It surely seemed like Prince Harry embraced the job of fun uncle. An inside source let the Daily Mail know that Kate and Harry truly fortified over his ‘free and simple’ soul.

“What’s more, his disposition proved to be useful while playing with her children.

“The source shared, ‘[Kate] loves the way Harry plays with her youngsters’. He is generally excellent with them, an enchanting enormous youngster and senseless uncle’.”

In any case, Ms Liwag proceeded: “Yet, as you can envision, things went downhill before long. Also, given the break among Harry and William, Harry’s job as an uncle endured.”

Responding to the remark, one web client said: “Only trusting that Megan Markle will tear down his regal height Prince George.”

“I wouldn’t rule anything out for Meghan Markle fan club…well ideally they leave Prince George…a 9-year-old kid (might they be reminded) alone,” added another.