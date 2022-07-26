Meghan Markle has received criticism for moving to the US

Meghan Markle savaged over her transition to the US.

This comes after Meghan said she ‘couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important’ in the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle has been savaged over her transition to the US, with an imperial reporter saying her “arrogance and hubris” is “staggering”.

This came after imperial creator Tom Bower guaranteed that Meghan said she “couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important” in the Royal Family.

Answering the reports, regal reporter Nile Gardiner hit out at the Duchess of Sussex on Twitter, stating: “The arrogance and hubris on display from Meghan Markle is simply staggering. Meghan Markle left UK for Hollywood because she ‘couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important'”.

Addressing to the known news, Mr Bower had said:

“Meghan is a person who controls the narrative, that has been part of the problem.

“And that’s why she has fractious relationships with so many people.”

He added: “We know the background and the motivation of a woman who clearly married into the Royal Family because she loved Harry, there’s no doubt about that.

“But also because she loves the status.

“And very quickly she discovered she wasn’t going to get the status of number one which is what she wanted.

“There is only one number one in the Royal Family, and the rest of the family is there to support the Queen.

“Meghan didn’t understand why she wasn’t in the spotlight and very quickly she decided she’d be better off in Hollywood.”

In a detailed story interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan uncovered she had been experiencing emotional wellness issues while living in the UK.

Meghan and Harry left Britain in January 2020.

They authoritatively moved away from regal obligations in March 2020.

They have since lived in California, simply getting back to the UK as a team two times since their takeoff.

Last month, the couple got back to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Addressing Express.co.uk in front of the Jubilee, Mr Gardiner blamed Meghan and Harry for “utilizing their illustrious status to propel their very own plan”.

Mr Gardiner said: “I believe obviously Meghan and Harry have been utilizing their regal status to propel their very own plan and that is particularly the situation with Meghan Markle.