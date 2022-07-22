author Tom Bower alleged a bunch of controversial details about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle

Meghan demanded that the statement should reflect the parallel between her potential fate and Diana

To counter the headlines, Harry’s then-press secretary Jason Knauf issued a statement on his behalf

Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, made a number of startling claims regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pre-wedding relationship in his new book, according to Page Six.

Among the claims: Claims that Meghan pressured Harry to release a formal statement likening her situation to that of his mother, Princess Diana, have gone viral recently.

According to the author, after Meghan made such requests, the Prince agreed to her wishes because he was apparently panicked about losing her just after five months of dating.

He then delves into a crisis that came up in 2016, which was the revelation that the Suits actress was dating the royal.

Following the reveal, a slew of headlines came after Markle which according to the couple had racist undertones. To counter the headlines, Harry’s then-press secretary Jason Knauf issued a statement on his behalf “damning the media for their description of Meghan.”

Bower wrote, “Harry dictated the sentiments for Knauf to fashion into a statement. Committing Knauf to a conundrum, Meghan demanded that the statement should reflect the parallel between her potential fate and Diana’s.” After Knauf and Prince Williams allegedly tried to warn the couple against their decision, the couple stayed on their original conclusion albeit they did alter the statement. Ultimately in 2016, the statement did not mention Princess Diana by name but it did allude to the tragedies she had to endure. Advertisement

