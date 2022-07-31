Advertisement
date 2022-07-31
Meghan Markle is alleged to have “cut off the truth”

Articles
  • For attempting to stop Tom Bower from publishing and writing his explosive tell-all, Meghan Markle has drawn criticism.
  • In an appearance with ITV’s Lorraine, the biographer and author Tom Bower made this charge.
  • He began by saying, “I can tell when someone is cutting me off.”
For attempting to stop Tom Bower from publishing and writing his explosive tell-all, Meghan Markle has drawn criticism.

In an appearance with ITV’s Lorraine, the biographer and author Tom Bower made this charge.

He began by saying, “I can tell when someone is cutting me off.”

During his conversation with the broadcaster, he even said, “It was ludicrous how difficult it was to get to individuals who I honestly wanted to hear the good side of her.”

At the end of the day, “She is a person who controls the narrative.” When she doesn’t like someone, such as her father or the Royal Family, she ghosts them.

He even said, “She’s a very determined woman and she thought she could cut me off and she failed,” before drawing a conclusion.

