Meghan Markle is no longer considered as a “opportunist”

Samantha Markle is seeking $75,000 in damages for defamation.

Meghan Markle has come under fire for being an “opportunist of the worst kind”.

Royal expert Russell Myers says it’s just another version of events in the Markle saga.

This perception has been made by illustrious master and reporter Russell Myers.

As indicated by a report by Express, he discussed Samantha Markle’s claim over the ‘lone kid ‘allegation and guaranteed, “She [Samantha] has called her a pioneer of the most obviously terrible kind and unquestionably it will raise doubt about different things that Meghan has said.”

“She blamed the Royal Family for prejudice, relinquishment, said that she’d had her visa detracted from her, so I think this will be a truly fascinating case with regards to America.

“It’s been held up in Florida, Samantha Markle is looking for $75,000 in punitive fees for maligning and I surmise we’ll need to sit back and watch.

“It’s simply one more rendition of occasions in the Markle adventure, sadly.”

