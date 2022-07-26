Meghan Markle moves to Hollywood to gain attention from Royals

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry for ulterior motives, says author Tom Bower.

Nile Gardiner criticises ‘arrogance and hubris’ of Duchess of Sussex.

Mr Bower claims she left UK for Hollywood because she ‘couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important’.

Royal analyst Nile Gardiner took to his Twitter to share his considerations on creator Tom Bower’s admission of the Duchess of Sussex.

“The self-importance and arrogance in plain view from Meghan Markle is essentially amazing. Meghan Markle left UK for Hollywood since she ‘was unable to comprehend the reason why she wasn’t more significant'”.

Addressing GB News, Mr Bower had said: “Meghan is an individual who controls the story, that has been a contributor to the issue.

“At the point when she came to London to turn out to be essential for the Royal Family, she was unable to comprehend the reason why she wasn’t more significant and wasn’t more in charge of everything.

“What’s more, that is the reason she has peevish associations with such countless individuals.”

He added: “We know the foundation and the inspiration of a wedded lady into the Royal Family since she cherished Harry, there’s no question about that.

“Yet additionally in light of the fact that she cherishes the status.

“Also, rapidly she found she won’t get the situation with number one which is what she needed.

“There is just a single number one in the Royal Family, and the remainder of the family is there to help the Queen.

“Meghan failed to really see the reason why she wasn’t at the center of attention and rapidly she concluded she’d be in an ideal situation in Hollywood,” noticed the creator.

