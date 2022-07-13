Meghan Markle on Supreme Court decision to overrule Roe v. Wade

Meghan Markle discussed the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

Meghan Markle discussed the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade and offered her thoughts on the matter in her most recent interview. The decision of the United States Supreme Court to overturn the right to abortion was met with strong opposition from feminists and other advocates for women’s rights.

During her last interview with the press, the Duchess of Sussex talked about the situation in more detail.

When her exclusive photo and interview were posted on the media’s Instagram account, which is followed by more than 39 million people (including hundreds of celebrities from the United States), and when it was shared, more than one million people liked it in just two days.

Jennifer Aniston and a few other celebrities, whose “likes” are always visible on almost every happy post, didn’t respond at all to the press article that was posted on Instagram.

There was not a single celebrity from the United States who either liked the post on Instagram or commented on it. There were over one million people who liked the story.

Many people feel that Hollywood celebrities, American models, and artists are fans of the British royal family and do not support Meghan Markle’s choice to step aside from royal duties along with her husband, Prince Harry. This opinion is shared by a large number of individuals.

