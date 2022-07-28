Meghan Markle once suffered ‘mortifying snub’ from Hollywood A-lister Emma Watson

The former Suits star vocally supported over the years Emma Watson’s HeForShe initiative to support gender equality.

Meghan also took part in a meeting in London addressed by Ms Watson.

Meghan Markle’s ‘idol’ Emma Watson snubbed her, a new book claims.

The former Suits actor has supported Emma Watson’s HeForShe project since 2014. Meghan also attended Ms Watson’s London meeting.

Tom Bower’s latest book claims Meghan sought to see the actress after the occasion but was denied.

In a Times excerpt, Mr. Bower wrote: “During a trip to London, she attended a brief meeting with her idol and role model, Emma Watson.

“She asked to meet Watson. She declined. It was embarrassing.”

In The Tig, Meghan didn’t discuss Watson’s rejection.

“I was in London to promote Emma Watson’s HeForShe Initiative for UN Women,” she added.

Mr. Bower cited an article from The Tig in which Meghan discussed her job as UN Women Advocate for Women’s Leadership & Political Participation and her stunning address in front of UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

In a 2014 blog post, the Duchess mentioned Watson and HeForShe.

Meghan described attending the HeForShe launch ceremony at UN Headquarters as a “amazing honour” She also remembered sitting across from UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson during her feminist address.

Meghan and Watson met again in October 2016 at One Young World’s meeting in Ottawa, Canada.

