Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana, on date with Prince Harry

Duchess of Sussex wore £23,000 Cartier Tank watch, which once belonged to Diana.

Couple dined at Locanda Verde in Lower Manhattan area of New York City.

Prince Harry spoke about his love for Africa and his mother Princess Diana in UN speech.

MEGHAN MARKLE wore a piece of Princess Diana’s gems esteemed at £23,000 on a night out with spouse Prince Harry, reports state.

The couple had a night out together after Prince Harry’s discourse at the UN on Nelson Mandela Day.

The illustrious couple was spotted leaving the Italian café Locanda Verde in the Lower Manhattan area of New York City.

The Duchess of Sussex matched her outfit with a Cartier Tank watch, which once had a place with Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a sharp high contrast jumpsuit the previous evening while out to supper with Harry and companions.

Megan embellished with dark stilettos, a red grip, and gold studs close by her wedding ring and $350,000 (£291,000) wedding band.

Harry wore a naval force blue shirt with dark denim pants close by dim calfskin mentors.

The couple had a great time night out after Harry gave a discourse at the UN, where he talked about his affection for Africa and his mom Princess Diana.

Prince Harry gave an extraordinary whoop to his mom the Princess of Wales in his UN discourse.

The Duke talked about an image taken in 1997 of South African president Nelson Mandela and Princess Diana, alluding to the picture “on my wall and in my heart consistently.”

He says the photograph was given to him by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The Prince said: “When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out is the joy on my mother’s face. The playfulness – cheekiness, even.

“The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity. [Mandela was] still able to see the goodness in humanity, still buoyant with a beautiful spirit that lifted everyone around him.”

The Duke said that the counter politically-sanctioned racial segregation lobbyist was “beaming” regardless of the difficulties Nelson Mandela had persevered.

Harry said of the South African President: “[He was] still able to see the goodness in humanity, still buoyant with a beautiful spirit that lifted everyone around him.”

