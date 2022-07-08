Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘fighting’ over random text messages

Meghan Markle has criticized Prince Harry for having “random messages” on his phone.

She is fearful of how a cheating scandal would look, an insider claims.

A separate insider revealed Meghan Markle’s more emotional reaction in the aftermath.

Meghan Markle apparently fears a scandal and has criticized Prince Harry for having “random messages” on his phone.

An insider close to the pair has made this assertion, and according to a story by Express, “Meghan is fearful of how a cheating scandal would look.”

The Duchess became so enraged after seeing “random messages” on her husband’s phone, “along the lines of’ see you later,'” the Duchess erupted in a “massive fight.”

With Meghan’s presidential dreams on the line, the insider revealed, “”There are plenty of public figures who don’t allow themselves to be photographed touching anyone of the opposite sex to avoid suspicion.”

Plus, “With all the private phone calls that have been leaked about the royals over the years, Harry has to understand how his words might be misconstrued.”

Reportedly, “Wrapping his arms around another woman in public is just totally unacceptable for a married man. He made a fool out of Meghan and she doesn’t want it to ever happen again.”