Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle purchased domain names for her kids, before their birth

Meghan Markle purchased domain names for her kids, before their birth

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle purchased domain names for her kids, before their birth

Meghan Markle’s ‘spin job’ of the century’ blasted (credits:google)

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with a new round of criticism.
  • It is after the recent publication of Tom Bower’s book on the marriage.
  • Royal admirers and specialists who support the monarchy have been harsher in their criticism.
Advertisement

Following the recent publication of Tom Bower’s book on the marriage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with a new round of criticism.

Royal admirers and specialists who support the monarchy have been harsher in their criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “Riding the coattails of the Queen”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “Riding the coattails of the Queen”

It has been said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gained...

Meghan Markle allegedly purchased domain names for her children long before they were born, and four days after her 2018 wedding, she announced her candidacy for president.

Also Read

Royal specialist says, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “playing with fire”
Royal specialist says, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “playing with fire”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are forewarned by a royal analyst. She...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story