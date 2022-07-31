Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with a new round of criticism.

Following the recent publication of Tom Bower’s book on the marriage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dealing with a new round of criticism.

Royal admirers and specialists who support the monarchy have been harsher in their criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle allegedly purchased domain names for her children long before they were born, and four days after her 2018 wedding, she announced her candidacy for president.

