Meghan Markle spotted with Gloria Steinem in New York

Meghan Markle spotted with Gloria Steinem in New York

“Meghan, I owe this friendship to you,” she said. “Because I did not realize that in California, where I was sheltering on a friend’s ranch, we were neighbors. Or at least what is called neighbors in California, which means you’re, what, a half-hour away.”

In 2020, the two women—who have become friends in recent years—met to talk about voting, representation at the polls, and what it means to be a feminist. They even got together at Steinem’s dining room table to make cold calls to voters.

The Duchess of Sussex, often known as “Meg,” has previously been characterised by Steinem as “clever, honest, witty, and political.”

