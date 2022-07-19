Meghan Markle spotted with Gloria Steinem in New York

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spotted in same black and white outfit
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have seen in the same outfit in...
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle went out for lunch at the Crosby Hotel in SoHo on Monday with her friend and political activist Gloria Steinem.
The day began with Meghan, 40, standing by her husband Prince Harry as he delivered an inspirational speech at the UN in honour of Nelson Mandela Day.
The Duchess of Sussex and Steinem, 88, teamed together just last month after the Supreme Court decided to abolish the right to an abortion. In a Vogue article, they both emphasised the value of normalising conversations about women’s health.
Steinem acknowledged Meghan’s role in their connection and recalled how the Duchess of Sussex contacted her after she moved to California in 2020.
“Meghan, I owe this friendship to you,” she said. “Because I did not realize that in California, where I was sheltering on a friend’s ranch, we were neighbors. Or at least what is called neighbors in California, which means you’re, what, a half-hour away.”
In 2020, the two women—who have become friends in recent years—met to talk about voting, representation at the polls, and what it means to be a feminist. They even got together at Steinem’s dining room table to make cold calls to voters.
The Duchess of Sussex, often known as “Meg,” has previously been characterised by Steinem as “clever, honest, witty, and political.”
