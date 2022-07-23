Advertisement
  Meghan Markle wants to be like Ivanka Trump: " she is beautiful, brilliant, and she does it all"
Meghan Markle wants to be like Ivanka Trump: " she is beautiful, brilliant, and she does it all"

Meghan Markle wants to be like Ivanka Trump: " she is beautiful, brilliant, and she does it all"

Meghan Markle wants to be like Ivanka Trump: " she is beautiful, brilliant, and she does it all"

Meghan Markle wants to be like Ivanka Trump

  • Meghan Markle interviewed Ivanka Trump for her now-defunct blog “The Tig” in 2014.
  • She gushed that she wanted to be just like the businesswoman.
  • Two years later, Donald J. Trump was elected president and his daughter was installed in the White House.
Before entering the royal life, Meghan Markle reportedly fangirled over former first daughter Ivanka Trump, according to a new book.

Four years before she wed Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Ivanka; for her now-defunct blog “The Tig” in 2014. Markle gushed to her followers that she wanted to be exactly like the entrepreneur; according to author Tom Bower in his brand-new book; “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors,” which is currently available in the UK. She wrote that the woman was “staggeringly gorgeous, no doubt; but so extraordinarily clever and bright that she’s not simply carved a place for herself; under her father’s legendary Trump infamy; she has surely constructed her own empire.”

It’s so simple to criticise girls from privileged backgrounds, she said, “assume[ing] they reclined on their laurels; and received praises just by being fancy from the womb.” Ivanka wasn’t producing hit songs or dancing on tables as a teenager; but I always remember her as being unique. She wasn’t acting up in public, cursing, or being charged with DUIs. Instead, she was starting the Trump Hotel Collection; creating The Wharton School, and developing her own brand.

She gushed that “she does it all” in her email exchange with the heiress; who formerly had her own perfume, shoe, and bag line; in addition to assisting her father in running the Trump real estate company.

Because she “seems to have the formula for success (and pleasure) down down”; Markle added, “I will make sure I order whatever she does when we have drinks.”

Ivanka’s ability to walk “the line between letting yourself go or looking like you just walked off a catwalk; (or at least had the time to put some lipstick on)” also caught her attention.

Ivanka’s “wonderful ideas” for clothing, furniture, and shoes were then “embraced” on “The Tig,” according to Bower.

The actress, who later appeared on “Suits,” said she wanted to meet Ivanka and hang out; the next time they were both in New York.

Donald J. Trump was elected president just two years later; and his daughter was appointed as an advisor in the White House. In a television appearance on May 4, 2016, Markle called Trump “misogynistic.” Trump responded by calling her “nasty.”

