Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed’s dance video gets viral

While the movie was being screened, the stars began to dance to one of the songs from the movie while watching with their fans.

Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are enjoying a successful run with their movie London Nahi Jaunga, which has done well both domestically and abroad. The primary actors are obviously having fun and interacting with the crowd as they tour the USA to promote their movie.

Here is the video of Mehwish and Humayun giving an impromptu live performance:

People however thought this was too over the top and the stars could have been a bit sober and graceful:

