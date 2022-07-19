Advertisement
Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed's dance video gets viral

Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed’s dance video gets viral

Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed’s dance video gets viral

Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed’s dance video gets viral

  • Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are enjoying a successful run with their movie London Nahi Jaunga,
  • While the movie was being screened, the stars began to dance to one of the songs from the movie while watching with their fans.
  • People however thought this was too over the top and the stars could have been a bit sober and graceful
Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are enjoying a successful run with their movie London Nahi Jaunga, which has done well both domestically and abroad. The primary actors are obviously having fun and interacting with the crowd as they tour the USA to promote their movie.

 

 

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Here is the video of Mehwish and Humayun giving an impromptu live performance:

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Revista de Vida (@revista_de_vida)

People however thought this was too over the top and the stars could have been a bit sober and graceful:

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

Mehwish Hayat And Humayun Saeed Dance Video Goes Viral-Public Reacts

