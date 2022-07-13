Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Mehwish Hayat and Iman Vellani share special video messages ahead of the season finale of ‘Ms Marvel.’
Mehwish Hayat and Iman Vellani share special video messages ahead of the season finale of ‘Ms Marvel.’

Mehwish Hayat and Iman Vellani share special video messages ahead of the season finale of ‘Ms Marvel.’

Articles
Advertisement
Mehwish Hayat and Iman Vellani share special video messages ahead of the season finale of ‘Ms Marvel.’

Mehwish Hayat and Iman Vellani share video messages ahead of finale

Advertisement
  • Ms Marvel, the blockbuster MCU miniseries about a Pakistani-American adolescent, will soon come to an end
  •   Mehwish Hayat, who plays Aisha on the show, shared a video message with her fans, instilling excitement and wonder.
  • Vellani plays Kamala Khan in the series and has received widespread praise for her performance.
Advertisement

Ms Marvel, the blockbuster MCU miniseries about a Pakistani-American adolescent, will soon come to an end in an exciting finale.

Also Read

MS Marvel Received Criticism For Distorting The Pakistan-India Partition Story
MS Marvel Received Criticism For Distorting The Pakistan-India Partition Story

The Mini Web Series is based on the Marvel character Kamala Khan/Ms....

The first season’s six episodes are coming to an end, but Iman Vellani’s excitement is palpable. Mehwish Hayat, who plays Aisha on the show, shared a video message with her fans, instilling excitement and wonder.

Vellani plays Kamala Khan in the series and has received widespread praise for her performance. Hayat and Fawad Khan make their debuts in the roles of Aisha and Hasan, respectively. The show broke records among South Asian fans and received praise for its cinematography and portrayal of brown culture.

“It’s finally the time for season finale and I don’t know how to feel. Weird, yeah, I feel weird. To think that last two years of my life came down to this moment on a random Wednesday in July is like truly very very special,” Vellani said on Twitter.

 

Advertisement

 

Also Read

MS Marvel faces Criticism on Pakistani Indian partition storyline
MS Marvel faces Criticism on Pakistani Indian partition storyline

Ms Marvel American web series by Bisha K. Ali. The online series'...

The rest of the cast, including Rish Shah, Matt Linz, and Yasmeen Fletcher, were also featured in MCU videos. The cast bids farewell to the show and hopes that the audience does not miss the exciting finale. The Ms Marvel finale will be available on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 13th.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite" Rom-Com of Aunt Julia Roberts'
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story