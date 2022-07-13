Mehwish Hayat and Iman Vellani share video messages ahead of finale

Ms Marvel, the blockbuster MCU miniseries about a Pakistani-American adolescent, will soon come to an end

Ms Marvel, the blockbuster MCU miniseries about a Pakistani-American adolescent, will soon come to an end in an exciting finale.

The first season’s six episodes are coming to an end, but Iman Vellani’s excitement is palpable. Mehwish Hayat, who plays Aisha on the show, shared a video message with her fans, instilling excitement and wonder.

Vellani plays Kamala Khan in the series and has received widespread praise for her performance. Hayat and Fawad Khan make their debuts in the roles of Aisha and Hasan, respectively. The show broke records among South Asian fans and received praise for its cinematography and portrayal of brown culture.

“It’s finally the time for season finale and I don’t know how to feel. Weird, yeah, I feel weird. To think that last two years of my life came down to this moment on a random Wednesday in July is like truly very very special,” Vellani said on Twitter.

The one and only Iman Vellani, #MsMarvel herself, has a truly very very special message to share ⚡️❤️ pic.twitter.com/d6n2HxDiwc — Ms. Marvel – No Spoilers ⚡ (@msmarvel) July 12, 2022

The rest of the cast, including Rish Shah, Matt Linz, and Yasmeen Fletcher, were also featured in MCU videos. The cast bids farewell to the show and hopes that the audience does not miss the exciting finale. The Ms Marvel finale will be available on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 13th.