Mehwish Hayat asks Humayun Saeed to get her a new pair of heels

A couple of weeks ago Mehwish Hayat was spotted at “GMP Eid Special Show”

Mehwish Hayat, known as the Lollywood queen, is a well-known and successful actress from Pakistan who made a name for herself quickly. Mehwish Hayat is renowned for her impeccable sense of style and endearing demeanour. Mehwish Hayat has received significant accolades for her remarkable performance in the movie “London Nahi Jaunga” on the professional front.

A couple of weeks ago Mehwish Hayat was spotted at “GMP Eid Special Show” with the lead cast of film “London Nahi Jaunga”. Mehwish while sharing an interesting story from the set of her film, mentioned that “We were shooting in London and I took some of my stuff along just in case if I needed them. I had black stiletto shoes with me and I lost one of the shoe at the set. I was constantly searching for the shoe for two to three days but I couldn’t find it. At the end, when I was unable to find my shoe I said Humayun that you’ll get me a new pair of shoes now.”

“The price of the shoes was $1100, but I paid 50% of the actual amount”, added Humayun.

