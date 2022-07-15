Mehwish Hayat flaunts her look for her Punjab Nahi Jaunga Premiere

At the Lahore premiere of her Eid film London Nahi Jaunga, Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat turned heads with her on-point fashion game.

The Dillagi star, along with co-stars Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, and Gohar Rasheed, made a stunning appearance at the star-studded premiere.

“Glam up for the Lahore premiere of ‘London nahi jaunga’. Outfit @officialfahadhussayn @fahadhussayncouture

Hair and make up @honeymakeupartist0109 @nabila_salon. Jewellery @fazaljewellersofficial

VC @musaddiqmalek @samad_bukharii”, captioned the Load Wedding star.

Nadeem Baig directed the film, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed and is responsible for some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films, including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

In the most recent film, Saeed’s character Jamal travels to London to pursue Mehwish’s character in order to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride.

