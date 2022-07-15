Mehwish Hayat flaunts her look for her Punjab Nahi Jaunga Premiere

Advertisement
  At the Lahore premiere of her Eid film London Nahi Jaunga, Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat turned heads with her on-point fashion game.
  Taking to Instagram, Hayat was a heart stealer in a gorgeous yellow dress adorned with pretty jewels to complete her look.
  The post was captioned as "Glam up for the Lahore premiere of 'London nahi jaunga'. 
At the Lahore premiere of her Eid film London Nahi Jaunga, Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat turned heads with her on-point fashion game.

The Dillagi star, along with co-stars Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, and Gohar Rasheed, made a stunning appearance at the star-studded premiere.

Taking to Instagram, Hayat was a heart stealer in a gorgeous yellow dress adorned with pretty jewels to complete her look.

“Glam up for the Lahore premiere of ‘London nahi jaunga’. Outfit @officialfahadhussayn @fahadhussayncouture

Hair and make up @honeymakeupartist0109 @nabila_salon. Jewellery @fazaljewellersofficial

VC @musaddiqmalek @samad_bukharii”, captioned the Load Wedding star.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Nadeem Baig directed the film, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed and is responsible for some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films, including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

In the most recent film, Saeed’s character Jamal travels to London to pursue Mehwish’s character in order to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride.

Also Read

Mehwish Hayat and Iman Vellani share special video messages ahead of the season finale of ‘Ms Marvel.’
Mehwish Hayat and Iman Vellani share special video messages ahead of the season finale of ‘Ms Marvel.’

Ms Marvel, the blockbuster MCU miniseries about a Pakistani-American adolescent, will soon...

