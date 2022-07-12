Mehwish Hayat Talks About Her Ideal Man

Mehwish Hayat appeared on Mazaaq Raat and she revealed the characteristics of her ideal man.

Her ideal man would be someone who recognises the value of her work and would never ask her to compromise on it.

She went on to say that her ideal partner will help her grow rather than hinder her.

Advertisement

Mehwish Hayat is without a doubt one of Pakistan’s biggest stars right now. She made her Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel, and people all over the world adore her character, while her film London Nahi Jaunga recently released and is doing extremely well worldwide. In a nutshell, Mehwish Hayat is on a roll.

Also Read

Mehwish is a single woman, and her fans are always curious about her personal life. Many fans wanted to know who her ideal partner would be if she had not yet found “The One.” Mehwish Hayat appeared on Mazaaq Raat to promote her film London Nahi Jaunga, and she revealed the characteristics of her ideal man.

Also Read

She described herself as an independent woman who has built a successful career for herself. Her ideal man would be someone who recognises the value of her work and would never ask her to compromise on it. She went on to say that her ideal partner will help her grow rather than hinder her.

Advertisement

Listen to what Mehwish had to say: