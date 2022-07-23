Advertisement
Meraki: AnM Closet's Newest Luxury Pret Collection

Meraki: AnM Closet's Newest Luxury Pret Collection

  • Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are featured in AnM Closet’s most recent luxury apparel collection, “Meraki.”
  • Meraki,” consists of three-piece traditional yet modern costumes that were meticulously chosen by their talented designers
  • The most recent clothing items from the luxury collection cost between Rs14,500 and Rs18,500
The incredibly creative and beautiful twin sisters Aiman and Minal are the owners of AnM Closet, which tries to offer chic and current outfits for any female out there to glam up oneself in line with the newest fashion trends. Each and every costume is the result of the artists’ and designers’ enduring efforts and souls over an extended period of time.

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are featured in AnM Closet’s most recent luxury apparel collection, “Meraki,” which was just released. The newest collection, “Meraki,” consists of three-piece traditional yet modern costumes that were meticulously chosen by their talented designers. The most recent clothing items from the luxury collection cost between Rs14,500 and Rs18,500. Let’s have a look at a few of the lovely items from the newest AnM Closet collection!

