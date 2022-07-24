Mere Humsafar’s latest episode makes audience emotional

The grand mother of Hala was killed off in this episode’s 29th, along with the clashes and errors she made.

The moment was expertly captured on camera, and because of its emotive quality, it genuinely caught people’s attention.

The audience applauded Samina Ahmed and Hania Aamir’s performance.

Advertisement

A well-liked television drama in Pakistan is called Mere Humsafar. The drama is directed by Qasim Ali Mureed for Ary Digital and was produced by Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb under the banner of Six Sigma Productions. Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed, Samina Ahmed, Zoya Nasir, Aamir Qureshi, Tara Mehmood, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Aly Khan, and Omar Shahzad are among the outstanding actors in the play.

The innocent and endearing young girl Hala, who is being raised by her grandmother in a joint family structure, is the centre of the drama’s plot. The element that captured the audience’s attention was the tale of Hala and her grandmother. The grandmother eventually fell in love with Hala and took her in as a refuge. The grand mother of Hala was killed off in this episode’s 29th, along with the clashes and errors she made. The moment was expertly captured on camera, and because of its emotive quality, it genuinely caught people’s attention. The audience applauded Samina Ahmed and Hania Aamir’s performance

Fans reported that while watching the death scene, they truly started crying and got teary-eyed. The strong acting and accurate portrayal, according to viewers, are what make the drama Mere Humsafar stand out amid a sea of similar shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans adored Hala’s tearful and heartbreaking response to her grandmother’s departure. One supporter claimed that Dadi wasn’t fair to Hala since she turned the entire family against her and used Hala as a prop. The grandmother’s words were well received by the audience, who claimed to have sobbed along with her. Here are some remarks.

Mere Humsafar’s Death Scene Made Audience Teary Eyedience Teary Eyed

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Farhan Saeed gets praised after the latest episode of Mere Humsafar Popular Pakistani show Mere Humsafar is receiving positive reviews and accolades from...