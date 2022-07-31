Merub Ali responds to a troll’s derogatory comment

Merub Ali, who was last seen in Paristan has clapped back at a troll on Instagram. A netizen commented under her picture that she needs “3 drips”.

The starlet responded by saying that “So you get them yourself, why are you mentioning here?”

Meerub recently got engaged to Asim Azhar

Advertisement

Actor Merub Ali, who was last seen in Paristan has clapped back at a troll on Instagram. A netizen commented under her picture that she needs “3 drips”.

The starlet responded by saying that “So you get them yourself, why are you mentioning here?”

Meerub recently got engaged to Asim Azhar. The pair posted identical announcements on Instagram on Sunday. “Shukar Alhamdulillah [Thank you God]. With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement. May Allah SWT keep us protected and this happy forever, Ameen. Keep us in your prayers,” read their posts.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Advertisement

There were many speculations prior to the announcement but the duo never confirmed their relationship publicly. In an interview, Ali said, “We’re great family friends and have known each other since childhood. My brother is his best friend and our mothers are best friends.”