Michael Jackson three songs removed from streaming services

Michael Jackson three songs have been removed from streaming services.

Rumors that they contain forgeries of late pop icon Michael Jackson’s vocals.

The King of Pop was allegedly not the lead singer on the songs, which are thought to have been recorded two years before his death.

Advertisement

Michael Jackson three songs, a posthumous 2010 complication, have been removed from streaming service amid ongoing suspicious that they contain forgeries of late pop icon Michael Jackson’s vocals.

Due to persistent rumours that three of the tracks in the 2010 posthumous compilation Michael contain false vocals ascribed to the late pop icon Michael Jackson, the songs have been taken down from streaming providers.

Read more: Chris Evans to feature with Emily Blunt in Pain Hustlers

The songs were pulled from streaming services on Tuesday (July 5), according to a statement from Sony Music and the Michael Jackson estate. “The Estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music decided to remove the tracks ‘Breaking News,’ ‘Monster,’ and ‘Keep Your Head Up,’ from the 2010 album Michael as the simplest and best way to move beyond the conversation associated with these tracks once and for all,” read the statement.

The statement did not weigh in on the persistent rumors that the songs may contain some vocals not laid down by Jackson, who died in 2009. “The focus remains where it belongs — on the exciting new and existing projects celebrating Michael Jackson’s legacy, among them the Tony-winning Broadway musical MJ, the immensely popular Michael Jackson- ONE show in Las Vegas, an upcoming biopic, and the campaign to celebrate the 40th anniversary in November of Thriller, the biggest selling album in history,” the statement continued.

“The album’s remaining tracks remain available. Nothing should be read into this action concerning the authenticity of the tracks – it is just time to move beyond the distraction surrounding them,” it concluded.

Advertisement

The King of Pop was allegedly not the lead singer on the songs, which are thought to have been recorded two years before Jackson’s passing, according to a fan who tried to lead a class action lawsuit in 2014. The claim was that Michael made a misrepresentation that was illegal under California’s Unfair Competition Law and the Consumers Legal Remedies Act. The appeals court observed in its decision that neither the Michael Jackson estate administrators nor Sony had actually recorded the songs, therefore they were unable to comment on who had participated in the vocal sessions.

Read more: Keanu Reeves captured answering ‘intense’ questions from young fan at airport

“Under these circumstances, Appellant’s representations about the identity of the singer amounted to a statement of opinion rather than fact,” wrote California Appellate Justice Elwood Liu at the time. “The lack of personal knowledge here also means that Appellants’ challenged statements do not fit the definition of speech that is ‘less likely to be chilled by proper regulation.’”