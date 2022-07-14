Mickey Rourke finds Tom Cruise ‘irrelevant’

Mickey Rourke attacked Tom Cruise on Monday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The actor said that the actor has “been doing the same effing part for 35 years”.

He also said that he doesn’t “care about money and power.”

Advertisement

Mickey Rourke on Monday appeared on the British TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored and launched a scathing attack on Top Gun: Maverick actor.

One of the biggest stars Hollywood has ever produced is Tom Cruise. Every country in the world has a sizable fan base for the actor. He seemed to have lost his lustre for Mickey Rourke.

In any case, Rourke launched a vicious assault on Cruise on Monday’s episode of the British TV programme Piers Morgan Uncensored, labelling the actor “irrelevant” and saying that he has “been doing the same effing part for 35 years.”

When Morgan questioned Rourke about whether he was impressed that Cruise had helped Top Gun: Maverick earn more than $1 billion globally, Rourke laughed and mocked, “That doesn’t mean shit to me.”

He went on to add, “The guy has been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that.”

Advertisement

“The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years… I got no respect for that.” Mickey Rourke tells Piers Morgan he thinks Tom Cruise is “irrelevant” as an actor.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MickeyRourke | #PiersMorganUncensored pic.twitter.com/joB7OSrcMD — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 11, 2022

Rourke did not stop just there. He further said that he doesn’t “care about money and power,” and highlighted the work of actors he does hold in high esteem. “I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work, and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day. A lot of guys that tried to stretch as actors.”

Also Read Thor: Love And Thunder to join 100 Crore Club Thor: Love and Thunder will make between Rs 5 and 6 crores...

When asked if he thought Cruise was “a good actor,” Rourke responded, “I think he’s irrelevant. In my world.”

In The Commando and Warhunt, earlier this year, Rourke portrayed aggressive ex-cons and violent military officers, respectively. He will have a significant role in Roman Polanski’s The Palace in November.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is Cruise’s upcoming project. The movie is scheduled for July 14th, 2023, release. On June 28, 2024, the second act of the movie was released in theatres.

Also Read Doctor Strange Jon Spaihts praises Ram Charan’s RRR Jon Spaihts is blown away by S.S. Rajamouli's epic period drama 'RRR'....

Visit this page frequently for new information and developments from the entertainment industry.