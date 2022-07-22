Mikaal Zulfiqar Discloses How Pakistanis Are Treated in Bollywood

Mikaal discussed working in Bollywood and the treatment of artists there. It is undoubtedly a desirable industry with a lot better environment,

Since Bollywood is a larger and more glamorous industry, many Pakistani celebrities have worked there. Our performers and musicians have worked extensively in Bollywood, from Meera and Veena Malik through Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Atif Aslam. One such performer who has been in Bollywood films like Baby and U R My Jaan is Mikaal Zulfiqar.

In a recent interview, Mikaal discussed working in Bollywood and the treatment of artists there. It is undoubtedly a desirable industry with a lot better environment, according to Mikaal. Mikaal claimed that, like many other actors, he fully abandoned Hollywood in favour of Bollywood. Mikaal came up with an intriguing comparison between the two sectors, referring to the Pakistani industry as Bank of Punjab and the Bollywood sector as Bank of America.

Mikaal added that the treatment of Fawad, Mahira, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was improper. Bollywood stereotypes and misrepresents Pakistanis. He added that they frame performers who receive a lot of work, just as they did with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in the tax evasion case, and they have also banned Atif, Fawad, and Mahira.

Mikaal also said that he felt cheated too when he did Baby and advised actors to focus on working in Pakistan

