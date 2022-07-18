Miles Teller Jokes He Went into ‘D1 Acting’ Instead of Becoming a Professional Baseball Player

Miles Teller briefly considered becoming a professional baseball player.

The 35-year-old actor is known for roles in Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick.

He paid more than $25,000 for his “Vault Star Lineup” at eBay’s new vault.

Miles Teller may be known as a beloved actor with hit movies like Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick.

He briefly considered taking a completely different path and turning into a professional baseball player.

The 35-year-old actor recently discussed his passion of sports, particularly baseball, and potential career paths.

“I played [baseball] in high school, but I was pretty small,” Teller, who partnered with eBay for the launch of its new eBay vault, tells with a laugh. ” I didn’t hit my growth spurt till my senior year, and then after high school.”

“So I say I went D1 acting instead, because I went to [NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts],” adds the Spectacular Now star.

Teller’s passion for baseball and his enthusiasm for sports card collecting “coincided,” both of which were influenced by two significant family members.

“It’s something that my dad passed on to me and my grandma, my dad’s [mom],” the Pennsylvania native explains. “She was the biggest Phillies fan that there was, so I inherited that gene from her.”

Teller claims that his love of baseball gave him a way to stay in touch with his family and is still essential to him now.

“I think for a lot of kids, especially when you’re at a young age, you pick the things where you can really bond with an adult over. When I was a young kid, I wasn’t sharing stories of philosophy and this and that, it was baseball. It seems like a simple game, but it’s endless,” he says. “And my fandom for it, as far as collecting things associated with the game, has remained a part of it for me.”

Before the MLB’s All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Teller visited the new eBay vault over the weekend and showcased his passion for baseball and sports trading cards.

Together with former MLB All-Star Chase Utley, Teller assembled his ultimate “Vault Star Lineup” of five extremely rare and expensive baseball trading cards, which he paid more than $25,000 for live in front of guests. The cards are currently kept in the climate-controlled, insured, and constantly guarded vault.

Teller’s picks include rookie cards from Mike Trout, Ken Griffey Jr. and Willie Mays, among others.

“It’s very exciting to attach myself and to be a part of this with eBay and the eBay Vault,” Teller says. “Buying and selling and collecting and trading cards is something that I grew up doing — it was something that my dad and I bonded over — and I’ve certainly made a fair amount of purchases on eBay.”