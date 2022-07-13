Millie Court and Liam Reardon announced their separation

Millie and Liam announced their separation.

Nevertheless, a year after falling in love, they split up.

It has been extremely difficult for Millie and Liam to make this choice.

Advertisement

Millie Court and Liam Reardon disclosed their separation. The popular pair gained notoriety on the show the year before by comfortably defeating their fellow contestants for the £50,000 prize money.

Nevertheless, a year after falling in love, they split up. Millie, wrote on Instagram: “Hello everyone! Liam and I wanted to let you know that we had split up so there would be no rumours.

“Though it was a difficult choice and I am devastated by it, it is ultimately what is best for us at this time. I want to thank each and every one of you for your support in our relationship.

I wished Liam the best of luck in everything he did, saying, “Nothing can ever take away from the beautiful experience we enjoyed on Love Island and the past year.

I’m eager for what comes ahead, and we are both ready for new chapters. Regards, Millie.”

Two weeks ago, the pair last shared a photo of themselves cuddling while on vacation in Portugal.

Advertisement

Although they appeared to be happy together, many were immediately guessing that something was wrong because they were becoming less and less visible to the public.

The source said: “It has been extremely difficult for Millie and Liam to make this choice, but after growing apart for several weeks, they have decided it’s best for them both.

They continue to totally support one other and will continue to be good friends because there has been no controversy or misbehaviour.

The in-demand couple has managed to juggle their demanding work schedules with their relationship.

While Liam has been working hard in the boxing ring, Millie is the face of the clothing line Asos.

The Essex beauty recently discussed how her size 6 physique has changed after appearing on the show.

Advertisement

Now a size 10, Millie admitted to Cosmopolitan UK that there was a time when people mistook her weight gain for pregnancy.”

“I have curves and my backside is back.

Also Read Millie Court latest pictures will make your heart skip a beat Millie Court is a famous Reality Star, and Instagram star from the...