‘Mimic artist’ Ranveer Singh takes all by surprise by imitating Hrithik, Kartik & more

And the curtains are finally up. Season 7 of Koffee With Karan started on July 7 with a bang. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are the first guests on Karan Johar’s new season of his talk show. We can’t keep our cool. The two people talked openly about their personal and work lives. As we all know, Ranveer is full of talent and energy, and he never misses a chance to entertain his audience. He showed his hidden talent, which many of us didn’t know about. The actor was so good at imitating other people that he stole the show.

During the conversation, KJo mentioned that Ranveer is an outstanding mimicry artist and he would do mimicry of any star. Karan asked Ranveer to whip some of his ‘talent’ on the show. Then, the film 83 actor did mimicry of Hrithik Roshan and said, “This gratitude. Guys love your life. Your life that it’s full of love. Guys…” in his style. He later performed mimicry of Varun Dhawan’s paparazzi appearance and left everyone laughing with his skills. Moving on, Ranveer performed Kartik Aaryan’s paparazzi appearance and nailed it too.

During the conversation, KJo mentioned that Ranveer is an outstanding mimicry artist and he would do mimicry of any star. Karan asked Ranveer to whip some of his ‘talent’ on the show. Then, the film 83 actor did mimicry of Hrithik Roshan and said, “This gratitude. Guys love your life. Your life that it’s full of love. Guys…” in his style. He later performed mimicry of Varun Dhawan’s paparazzi appearance and left everyone laughing with his skills. Moving on, Ranveer performed Kartik Aaryan’s paparazzi appearance and nailed it too.

Watching Ranveer’s talent, Alia and Karan Johar left in laughter. The Raazi actress called it epic. Karan said, “This is genius. We have to clap for him. He is too good.” Later, Ranveer revealed that Alia Bhatt makes him do mimicry like a monkey. The actor added that once he was shocked by his own abilities. The trio also debated if Ranveer can do Aamir Khan’s mimicry and to everyone’s surprise, he nailed it too. Meanwhile, Ranveer mentioned that Ajay Devgn is his favourite and called him ‘coolest cat ever’ and also performed his mimicry as well.

Talking about the work front, Ranveer and Alia will share screen space in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It marks their second collaboration together after Gully Boy. With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar is wearing the director’s hat after over 6 long years. also stars veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It also marks the reunion of Jaya and Dharmendra as co-stars after a gap of 48 years. The film also features Shabana Azmi in a prominent role. The shooting began in July 2021 and the film is slated to release in February 2023.