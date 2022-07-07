Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Minal Khan posts beach pictures

Minal Khan posts beach pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Minal Khan posts beach pictures

Minal Khan posts beach pictures

Advertisement
  • Minal Khan’s social media posts frequently take followers on a journey of her travel plans, aka beach trips.
  • This time, the Nand actor has shared a picture of herself on a beautiful beach with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.
  • Minal looked stunning in the beautiful shot as she donned a pretty white frock for her beach day out.
Advertisement

Minal Khan’s enthralling Instagram feed demonstrates her aesthetic sense and adventurous spirit. Her social media posts frequently take followers on a journey of her travel plans, aka beach trips.

Also Read

Minal khan and “breakfast” scandal Ushna Shah claps back in support
Minal khan and “breakfast” scandal Ushna Shah claps back in support

Ushna Shah spoke out against trolls harassing Minal Khan. The actress said...

This time, the Nand actor has shared a picture of herself on a beautiful beach with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Minal looked stunning in the beautiful shot as she donned a pretty white frock for her beach day out, documenting and showing her precious moments. “Good vibes and high tides????” wrote the Ishq Hai actress.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Also Read

Minal Khan Gives A Shutup Call To Trolls
Minal Khan Gives A Shutup Call To Trolls

Minal Khan is without a doubt Pakistan's most alluring up-and-coming talent. She...

Furthermore, Khan and Moshin Ikram married on September 10 in a grand Baraat ceremony, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't "make it"
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story