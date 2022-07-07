Minal Khan posts beach pictures

Minal khan and “breakfast” scandal Ushna Shah claps back in support
Ushna Shah spoke out against trolls harassing Minal Khan. The actress said...
Minal Khan’s enthralling Instagram feed demonstrates her aesthetic sense and adventurous spirit. Her social media posts frequently take followers on a journey of her travel plans, aka beach trips.
This time, the Nand actor has shared a picture of herself on a beautiful beach with her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.
Minal looked stunning in the beautiful shot as she donned a pretty white frock for her beach day out, documenting and showing her precious moments. “Good vibes and high tides????” wrote the Ishq Hai actress.
Furthermore, Khan and Moshin Ikram married on September 10 in a grand Baraat ceremony, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.
