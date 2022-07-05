Mira Rajput enjoys some ‘ME’ time as she watches swans in a lake in London

Mira Rajput is a big deal on Instagram, and she tells her fans and followers about everything she does. She uses social media a lot and makes it a point to tell her followers where she is. In her Instagram posts, she shares candid family moments, glamorous photo shoots, and old memories. She works with fashion brands and walks the runway. Again, the diva gave her fans a beautiful photo of herself from when she was on vacation with her husband Shahid Kapoor and their two kids, Misha and Zain, in London.

The gorgeous Mira Rajput shared a post from her family holidays in London, United Kingdom. Mira was all smiles as she sat under the shade of a tree and in the midst of nature. She was accompanied by beautiful white swans in the lake in front of her. Her post was captioned, ‘Mama’s day off’ indicating that the diva took a break from motherly responsibilities, even if it meant only for a day. Her husband Shahid Kapoor may probably have taken the responsibility for the children while Mira enjoyed her day off.

Mira recently took to Instagram to share her unpleasant experience in a resort in Sicily, Italy. She was disappointed because they were insensitive about her dietary requirements. Mira and Shahid are vegetarians and are very particular about their diets, thus the disappointment was natural. Apart from Italy, the couple also holidayed in Switzerland and are now enjoying their time in the United Kingdom.

Mira Rajput promotes trendy firms on Instagram while raising her two children. Shahid Kapoor praises her for balancing career and family. Shahid Kapoor’s next film, Farzi, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna, will debut digitally. He also filmed a soon-to-be-released action picture with Ali Abbas Zafar.