Mira Rajput love for pizza is real and her latest video is proof

Mira Rajput on being labelled as Star wife and why is it offensive

Mira Rajput is Shahid Kapoor's wife and mother of his two children.

Rajput is quite active on social media and regularly informs her followers about her life.

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife might not be a part of showbiz but she is no less a diva.

She never fails to astonish her fans, whether it be with her stunning photographs, family photos, or candid shots.

She speaks with her fans frequently as well. In the meantime, Mira’s most recent update had us wondering just how much she enjoys pizza. The diva posted a video of numerous pizzas on her Instagram account, and it was clear that she adored them. She was seen using scissors to cut the pizza on the footage, which was partially visible.

The mommy of two captioned the video as “The love is real… Who else loves Pizza? Confession- I’m not big on authentic pizzas. I like dirty, thick crust pizzas, fully junkie, loaded and with flavour! That pizza in the last shot was some healthy upside-down version and I was not happy: except for the pizza scissors.” Well, Mira surely loves pizza as much as we do.

On July 7th, Shahid and Mira just commemorated their seventh wedding anniversary. This day in 2015 saw the union of the couple. Mira posted a cute picture of herself and Shahid relaxing in a chair together on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Posting this snapshot, she wished him on their anniversary as she wrote, “The love of my life. Happy 7 baby (red heart emoji) I love you beyond the itch and back (kiss emoji) @shahidkapoor.”

In 2015, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput became husband and wife. In 2016, they were blessed with a daughter named Misha, and in 2018, they welcomed their second child, Zain, into the world.