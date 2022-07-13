MIRA RAJPUT SAYS HUBBY SHAHID KAPOOR ‘THINKS HE IS FUNNY

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are one of the most adored couples. The duo got married in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi on 7 July 2015 and the news of the same took the internet by storm. They also have two beautiful children, a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Ever since then, the power couple is often seen treating fans with their mushy pics and glimpses of their happy moments with family. The family have been enjoying their vacation time in different countries of Europe, in the midst of nature and scenic beauty.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor has some interesting projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen making his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s next. On the other hand, the Kabir Singh actor has collaborated with Ali Abbas Zafar for the first time for an action entertainer. it is exclusively reported that Diana Penty has been roped in to play the lead in the project.