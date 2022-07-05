Mira Rajput shares adorable PICS of her kids Zain and Misha as they spend quality time in Europe

Mira Rajput might not be a part of showbiz but she is no less a diva. Rajput is very active on social media and makes it a point to share her life’s update with her followers. Be it her gorgeous pictures, family photos or her candid shots, she never fails to impress her followers. Meanwhile, Mira and Shahid are currently holidaying in Europe and they are making the most of it. The power couple has been accompanied by their kids Misha and Zain and each pic from their family time is a treat for the fans. Meanwhile, just a while ago, Mira shared cute snaps of her kids which will melt your heart.

Sharing the first picture on her Instagram stories, Mira wrote: “We play Takeshi’s castle with our own kids.” In the picture, Zain and Misha are seen playing with a rope. The second pic shows some indoor games. The third image shows Zain standing near a mirror, decorated with lights, while Mira clicks him. In another IG story, Mira shared a video of pigeons roaming in a park. She captioned the video as, “Getting a bit too friendly.” In her last post, Mira shared a cute pic of Zain chasing pigeons, captioning it, “Found the chaser.”

Mira models and works with fashion businesses. The diva balances her fashion consignments with caring for Misha and Zain. Shahid Kapoor praises her for balancing career and family. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Shahid will next appear in the Amazon Prime original Farzi opposite Vijay Sethupathi. He also filmed a soon-to-be-released action picture with Ali Abbas Zafar.