Movie Lafangey release gets banned
The movie Lafangey was all set to be released on this Eid...
Mishi Khan, Pakistan’s legendary actress and host, is frequently in the spotlight due to her outspokenness on the internet for a variety of reasons. Recently, actress Mishi Khan took to her official Instagram account to criticise actor Sami Khan for his role in the film “Lafangey,” which was rejected by the censor board before its release.
Mishi Khan expressed her surprise at how a super actor like Sami Khan could do this crappy movie with vulgar dialogue.
Let’s have a look at the trailer of film “Lafangey” and how audience reacted to cheap and vulgar dialogues added in the film!
