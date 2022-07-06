Modal Susan Khan shares bold photos from her birthday bash 

Advertisement
  • Susan Khan’s bold photos went viral.
  • The Pakistani model recently celebrated her extravagant birthday bash with her friends.
  • Earlier, she was criticized for a video with a lion at a private party.

Susan Khan is a well-known and skilled model in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Recently, she celebrated her extravagant birthday bash with her friends and shared some bold photos on social media that have exposed her to the netizens’ critical daggers, which have inflamed social media users.

In the pictures, she looks stunning and attractive in a black shimmery backless gown, and her boldness has overwhelmed her beauty. In addition to social media, she usually shared her captivating pictures and videos to update her fans.

The model has a huge fan following on Instagram.

Earlier, the model was criticized for a video with a lion at a private party.

