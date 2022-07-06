Modal Susan Khan shares bold photos from her birthday bash 

Susan Khan looks amazing in yellow dress
Pakistani artist Susan Khan was born in Pakistan, She has 71.3K followers...
Susan Khan is a well-known and skilled model in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Recently, she celebrated her extravagant birthday bash with her friends and shared some bold photos on social media that have exposed her to the netizens’ critical daggers, which have inflamed social media users.
In the pictures, she looks stunning and attractive in a black shimmery backless gown, and her boldness has overwhelmed her beauty. In addition to social media, she usually shared her captivating pictures and videos to update her fans.
The model has a huge fan following on Instagram.
Earlier, the model was criticized for a video with a lion at a private party.
This is from a private party last night hosted by “Susan Khan” in Lahore, PK.
While I am not against birthdays and how people choose to celebrate them but I am severely against people using animals as props
Lions were shackled left and right and paraded as if they were a new(1/3) pic.twitter.com/xowyoIr4b8
— Project Save Animals (@psa_pk) June 20, 2021
