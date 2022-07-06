Modal Susan Khan shares bold photos from her birthday bash 

Susan Khan is a well-known and skilled model in the Pakistani showbiz industry. Recently, she celebrated her extravagant birthday bash with her friends and shared some bold photos on social media that have exposed her to the netizens’ critical daggers, which have inflamed social media users.

In the pictures, she looks stunning and attractive in a black shimmery backless gown, and her boldness has overwhelmed her beauty. In addition to social media, she usually shared her captivating pictures and videos to update her fans.