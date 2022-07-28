Model Zara shared BTS pictures on her Instagram.

Pakistani model Zara Peerzada has proven her mettle in the modeling industry, which is not surprising given that she is a smart and beautiful woman.

The 30-year-old’s sense of style is unapologetically looked daring. This time, Zara shared a number of photos in which she rocked the swimming pool style and looked stunning.

She shared BTS pictures from her shoot and captioned it with, “I thought it was just a short and sweet summer fling, but here we are still swimming together. Nothing better in this weather than the new Coke Zero and a cold swim ????”

“Guys I’m sharing bloopers on my story because they’re really funny,” the model added in her caption.

In the pictures, the model is seen donning a deep red top paired with black pants. She accessorised her look with funky sunglasses.

Have a look:

