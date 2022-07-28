Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Model Zara Peerzada raises the temperature with latest swimming pool photos 
Model Zara Peerzada raises the temperature with latest swimming pool photos 

Model Zara Peerzada raises the temperature with latest swimming pool photos 

Articles
Advertisement
Model Zara Peerzada raises the temperature with latest swimming pool photos 

Model Zara Peerzada’s latest pool photos 

Advertisement
  • Model Zara shared BTS pictures on her Instagram.
  • The model is seen donning a deep red top paired with black pants.
  • She is one of the top models in Pakistan.
Advertisement

Pakistani model Zara Peerzada has proven her mettle in the modeling industry, which is not surprising given that she is a smart and beautiful woman.

The 30-year-old’s sense of style is unapologetically looked daring. This time, Zara shared a number of photos in which she rocked the swimming pool style and looked stunning.

She shared BTS pictures from her shoot and captioned it with, “I thought it was just a short and sweet summer fling, but here we are still swimming together. Nothing better in this weather than the new Coke Zero and a cold swim ????”

“Guys I’m sharing bloopers on my story because they’re really funny,” the model added in her caption. 

In the pictures, the model is seen donning a deep red top paired with black pants. She accessorised her look with funky sunglasses.

Have a look:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Zara Peerzada (@zarapeerzada)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Zara Peerzada (@zarapeerzada)

Also Read

Model Sophia Mirza aborted her first child after being forced by her mother
Model Sophia Mirza aborted her first child after being forced by her mother

Sophia Mirza claims her mother pressured her to abort her first child...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
The white bodycon dress that Mouni Roy is wearing is the ideal way to enter the TGIF Mood
The white bodycon dress that Mouni Roy is wearing is the ideal way to enter the TGIF Mood
Priyanka Chopra demonstrates how to create an easy Valentine's Day look
Priyanka Chopra demonstrates how to create an easy Valentine's Day look
'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' from the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'
'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai' from the film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'
Rihanna drops sizzling Super Bowl halftime show performance teaser
Rihanna drops sizzling Super Bowl halftime show performance teaser
Masaba and Kareena collaborate on Marvel's Wastelanders
Masaba and Kareena collaborate on Marvel's Wastelanders
Kate Middleton and Prince William went against Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton and Prince William went against Queen Elizabeth
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story