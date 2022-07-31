Mohammad Ali Naqvi receives an Emmy nomination

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror is nominated in the ‘Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary’ category.

Filmmaker Mohammad Ali Naqvi co-executive produced the five-part docu-series.

Mohammad Ali Naqvi is additionally the principal Pakistani Academy member. Pakistani-American producer Mohammad Ali Naqvi packed away an Emmy assignment with his narrative.

His narrative Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror handled an Academy Award designation.

The Netflix docu-series is assigned in the ‘Extraordinary Politics and Government Documentary’ classification. Mohammad Ali Naqvi was co-leader maker of these works.

So preferable to report this news over the main Pakistani Academy part to declare that the five-section docu-series has been assigned for the esteemed honor.

That is Mohammad Ali Naqvi himself, incidentally. In an Instagram post, he shared the news.

The five-section series covers the 9/11 fear monger assaults, Al Qaeda’s foundations during the 1980s, and America’s reaction.

It returns to the rise of Islamic fundamentalism being encouraged, supported, and financed by the United States.

Beginning from the Soviet intrusion of Afghanistan, a perfection of a progression of upsets and counter-overthrows, the series then, at that point, follows situation as they unfurl till present day.

The series incorporates interviews with White House authorities, military pioneers, writers, and, surprisingly, previous Taliban pioneers close by a few incredible cases.

It was delivered back on September 1, 2021.

In the mean time, different narratives named in a similar classification incorporate 3212 Un-Redacted ABC, HBO Documentary Films HBO, Obama: In Search of a More Perfect Union, HBO Max HBO: A La Calle, and POV PBS: Mayor.

The honor will be introduced on 29th September.

