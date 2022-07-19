Mohammad Hafeez enjoys vacation with family in England 

Mohammad Hafeez’s Newest London Family Photos
Mohammad Hafeez is enjoying his vacations in London with his family Mohammad...
Mohammad Hafeez is currently enjoying quality time with his family in England. Hafeez is a fantastic player who can bat at any position and is a great batter. He is also regarded as a superb all-around player. Although he is currently in England and has since retired from Test cricket, he has played in other leagues.
The talented batsman and his attractive family have been spotted in Scotland and on the lovely Island of England. The sportsman and his family are having a really peaceful time in the area’s lovely weather. Nazia Hafeez, Hafeez’s wife, has posted picturesque images from England’s Isle of Wight.
In England, there is a stunning island called the Isle of White. Additionally, Nazia Hafeez shared a few images from Scotland. Hafeez furthermore posed for a picture with his stunning bride. Here are some images of the sweet family.
