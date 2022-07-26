Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks stunning in chic yellow pantsuit

Alia Bhatt wore a pastel yellow pantsuit for the Darlings movie promotional images.

She accessorised the look with white peep-toe stilettos and gold jewellery.

Darlings is set to release on August 5 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is all dolled up for her Darlings movie’s promotion. Yellow made a jaw-dropping and adorable mark with a Valentino little dress just yesterday, and this coordinated power ensemble will put us back on an all-time high in terms of fashion.

Mom-to-be was recently dressed by Ami Patel in a timeless Stella McCartney pastel yellow pantsuit with a double-breasted blazer featuring peak lapels, monochromatic pockets, and buttons. This was combined with a wide-legged silhouette and flared pants.

Her fans adore how the deep V-neck top in black made a stylish entrance in this outfit. She accessorized her look with white peep-toe stilettos and gold jewellery.

Alia had her hair done in lovely waves that fell to the side of her shoulder. The 29-year-matte old’s makeup featured a highlighter, a satin-finish lip, delicate blush strokes, and mascara-coated eyelashes.

Also Read ‘People think I’m some serious-type actor,’ Alia Bhatt says for not offering comedy films Darlings is the first black comedy in Alia Bhatt's ten-year career. She...