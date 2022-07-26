Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks stunning in chic yellow pantsuit

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks stunning in chic yellow pantsuit

Articles
Advertisement
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks stunning in chic yellow pantsuit

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in chic yellow pantsuit

Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt wore a pastel yellow pantsuit for the Darlings movie promotional images.
  • She accessorised the look with white peep-toe stilettos and gold jewellery.
  • Darlings is set to release on August 5 on Netflix.
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt is all dolled up for her Darlings movie’s promotion. Yellow made a jaw-dropping and adorable mark with a Valentino little dress just yesterday, and this coordinated power ensemble will put us back on an all-time high in terms of fashion.

Mom-to-be was recently dressed by Ami Patel in a timeless Stella McCartney pastel yellow pantsuit with a double-breasted blazer featuring peak lapels, monochromatic pockets, and buttons. This was combined with a wide-legged silhouette and flared pants.

Her fans adore how the deep V-neck top in black made a stylish entrance in this outfit. She accessorized her look with white peep-toe stilettos and gold jewellery.

Alia had her hair done in lovely waves that fell to the side of her shoulder. The 29-year-matte old’s makeup featured a highlighter, a satin-finish lip, delicate blush strokes, and mascara-coated eyelashes.

Also Read

‘People think I’m some serious-type actor,’ Alia Bhatt says for not offering comedy films
‘People think I’m some serious-type actor,’ Alia Bhatt says for not offering comedy films

Darlings is the first black comedy in Alia Bhatt's ten-year career. She...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kate Middleton appears overlooked Prince Harry's skating claims in 'Spare'
Kate Middleton appears overlooked Prince Harry's skating claims in 'Spare'
Prince Harry 'quest for vengeance' drawn criticism
Prince Harry 'quest for vengeance' drawn criticism
Internet corrects Ben Shapiro hot take on 'The Last of Us'
Internet corrects Ben Shapiro hot take on 'The Last of Us'
Meghan Markle accused of using 'royal family's public relations operation to spread lies
Meghan Markle accused of using 'royal family's public relations operation to spread lies
Kate Middleton shows her grace during a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby
Kate Middleton shows her grace during a surprise visit to Landau Forte in Derby
Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Delhi with her Dulhania Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Delhi with her Dulhania Kiara Advani
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story