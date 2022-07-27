Advertisement
Momal Sheikh's Inappropriate Use Of The Quran Sparks Criticism






Momal Sheikh's inappropriate use of the Quran sparks criticism

  • Momal is mostly seen doing dramas, recently the family took a break and went on a trip
  • She shared a custom her family does as they were departing on a vacation.
  • People were not impressed with the ritual being performed as well as the way no one was covering their heads in the presence of Quran.
Momal Sheikh is a mother of two.. She frequently has shoots going on, much like all of her coworkers. However, the family took a break and went on a trip. Momal shared a custom her family does as they were departing on a vacation.

Here is what Momal and her family performs whenever leaving for a long trip:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sonakshi Momal Fanpage (@aslisona_momal15)

People were not impressed with the ritual being performed as well as the way no one was covering their heads in the presence of Quran.



This is what they had to say:

















