The movie Lafangey was all set to be released on this Eid Ul Azha

Turns out it gets banned due to its double meaning jokes

No official letter was sent to the producer or director informing them that the film is not permitted to be viewed in Pakistan.

It was earlier reported that the Central Board of Film Censors has “unanimously rejected” the film.

Lafangey is a horror comedy starring Sami Khan and Nazish Khan. The Censor Boards are having a difficult time with the horror-comedy. The most recent information we have is that the film has been sent to Full Board. So keep your fingers crossed!

According to a source, the film Lafangey was not banned by the censor board; in fact, it was given a clean chit in Sindh and Punjab. And it has been forwarded to the full board in Islamabad.

The plot revolves around four friends who decide to live in a haunted house and compete with the supernatural beings who inhabit it. In the upcoming film, Mani, Saleem Miraj, and Mubeen Gabol play Sami’s friends.

Abdul Khaliq Khan directed the comedy-horror film, and Tariq Habib Rind produced it. The Central Board of Film Censors had previously stated that the film had been “unanimously rejected.”