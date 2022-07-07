Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ms. Marvel Episode 5: Fans Love Fawad Khan & Mehwish Hayat

Ms. Marvel Episode 5: Fans Love Fawad Khan & Mehwish Hayat

Articles
Advertisement
Ms. Marvel Episode 5: Fans Love Fawad Khan & Mehwish Hayat

Photo: © Marvel Studios (Main Image)

Advertisement
  • The most recent episode of Ms. Marvel has been released.
  • The internet is booming with excitement and praise for this emotionally thrilling and magnificent chapter.
  • The episode directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and written by Fatimah Asghar is possibly the greatest to date.
Advertisement

The most recent episode of Ms. Marvel has been released, and the internet is booming with excitement and praise for this emotionally thrilling and magnificent chapter. The episode directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and written by Fatimah Asghar is possibly the greatest to date.

The fifth episode explores the tumultuous past and is clearly gaining momentum for the finale. While everything in the series is excellent, Superstar Fawad Khan’s long-awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has rekindled his fans’ affection for him.

The audience finally saw Fawad as Hassan, Kamala Khan’s great-grandfather. Fawad’s sizzling chemistry with Mehwish Hayat, who plays his wife Aisha, is the icing on the cake.

The previously mentioned episode depicts the history of Hassan and Aisha, who ultimately fell in love and got married. They welcome a baby girl, the Nani of Kamala Khan, Sana.

Also Read

Fans praises Fawad Khan’s character in Ms. Marvel
Fans praises Fawad Khan’s character in Ms. Marvel

Fans praise Fawad Khan's character in 'Ms. Marvel'. Fawad Khan is portraying...

In addition to Fawad’s return to acting after a six-year absence, the internet was excited to witness Mehwish and Fawad share the screen for the first time. It is hardly surprising that the couple chemistry the crowd because their on-screen chemistry was superb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Austin Butler gives honor to his mentor Denzel Washington
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Nawal Saeed shares beutiful clicks from her Europe trip
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Faysal Quraishi celebrates son Farman's third birthday
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attend a premiere night of "Maybe I Do"
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Sonya Hussyn shares BTS snapshots of her serial
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
Prince Harry have lost 'all of his supporters': report
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story