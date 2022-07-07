Ms. Marvel Episode 5: Fans Love Fawad Khan & Mehwish Hayat

The most recent episode of Ms. Marvel has been released.

The internet is booming with excitement and praise for this emotionally thrilling and magnificent chapter.

The episode directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and written by Fatimah Asghar is possibly the greatest to date.

Advertisement

The most recent episode of Ms. Marvel has been released, and the internet is booming with excitement and praise for this emotionally thrilling and magnificent chapter. The episode directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and written by Fatimah Asghar is possibly the greatest to date.

The fifth episode explores the tumultuous past and is clearly gaining momentum for the finale. While everything in the series is excellent, Superstar Fawad Khan’s long-awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has rekindled his fans’ affection for him.

The audience finally saw Fawad as Hassan, Kamala Khan’s great-grandfather. Fawad’s sizzling chemistry with Mehwish Hayat, who plays his wife Aisha, is the icing on the cake.

The previously mentioned episode depicts the history of Hassan and Aisha, who ultimately fell in love and got married. They welcome a baby girl, the Nani of Kamala Khan, Sana.

Also Read Fans praises Fawad Khan’s character in Ms. Marvel Fans praise Fawad Khan's character in 'Ms. Marvel'. Fawad Khan is portraying...

In addition to Fawad’s return to acting after a six-year absence, the internet was excited to witness Mehwish and Fawad share the screen for the first time. It is hardly surprising that the couple chemistry the crowd because their on-screen chemistry was superb.

Advertisement

mehwish hayat and fawad khan are the most gorgeous couple to grace the mcu so far #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/ClyOnTAIbt — ridz st4 spoilers (@filmkirbys) July 6, 2022

Fawad Khan's acting was amazing in #MsMarvel Episode 5, the expressions were brilliant and the struggle to get independence from British and the pain in his eyes when talking to Muslims was real❤️ pic.twitter.com/GGwjpcD59Z Advertisement — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕨 𝕂𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 – Ms Marvel Era ⚡️ (@MarvelUpdatesPK) July 6, 2022

gawd, mehwish hayat and fawad khan's chemistry in the new ep of ms marvel<3 pic.twitter.com/bKABDjiGl3 — 🍰 (@nightsley) July 6, 2022

Advertisement

South Asian/Muslims #love representation is extremely rare in Hollywood/western media. Just loved Mehwish Hayat and Fawad Khan's on-screen romance and chemistry for the first time not in a #Pakistani #drama but in Hollywood's #MsMarvel so happy 😍 pic.twitter.com/GTbYFE6Sfk — Abdullah Hayat Khan 🇵🇰 (@ahk_speaks) July 6, 2022