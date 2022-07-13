Ms Marvel & her co-stars have messages for fans before finale, See Video

The cast have come up with special messages for the finale.

The final episode of Ms Marvel Season 1 will come out on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday.

Muneeba didn’t find out that Kamala is the Night Light until the end of the last season.

Fans of Ms Marvel, or perhaps we should say fans of the cosmos, we have some great news for you. On the day of the finale, Night Light, aka Kamala Khan, who has become everyone’s new favourite, and the rest of the Ms Marvel cast have come up with special messages. What is going on? Just something simple.

The last episode is “epic,” so don’t miss it. No one would want to do that, though. Marvel Studios posted the video messages on Instagram. It starts with Iman Vellani, who plays the character with the same name in the show.

She said, “It’s finally time for the season finale. I don’t really know how it feels. I feel weird to think that the last two years of my life came down to this moment on a random Wednesday in July is like truly very, very special.”

She also said, “This episode means a lot to me as a fan, as a Pakistani, as a teenager…Actually as a human in general. Yea, lots of tears went into making this. happy and sad. Alos exploding brains and just pure infectious genuine love.” Fans were quick to notice that Ms Marvel is wearing a T-shirt with the Star Wars logo on it.

Then there’s Yasmeen Fletcher, who plays Nikia Bahadir, and Laureel Marsden, who plays Zoe Zimmer. And they can’t wait for the last episode to come out. Yasmeen Fletcher spoke for both of the stars when she said, “we are so, so excited for you to watch episode 6, which is going to be pretty wild,

The beautiful Mehwish Hayat then brings us a message from Aisha. She thanked fans for loving her character so much and said, “I cannot begin to thank everybody for the way you have taken Aisha to heart. I absolutely loved playing her and was so touched that her story resonated with so many people out there. Thank you for all the love and now get ready for the final epic, episode. I promise you that you will not want to miss this.”

The actress Zenobia Shroff, who plays Muneeba Khan on the show, also wants to say something. So far, we've seen that Muneeba is not happy that her daughter Kamala Khan is interested in Aisha, her great-grandmother.

Now, Muneeba has asked us some questions. “Where do you think Muneeba Khan is in her journey? Do you think she is on board now with Kamala’s powers? Or do you think they are still going to have conflict?” Muneeba said, “I guess you have to watch the finale.”

Fans can also watch video messages from Trvaina Springer, Rish, and Matt Lintz encouraging them to watch the “epic” episode.

