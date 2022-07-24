Muneeb Butt enjoys the monsoon rain with daughter

Advertisement
  • Muneeb Butt made the decision to dedicate his time on young Amal and her cousins
  • while the rainy season was in full force. Amal was having a great time, and her father  wasn’t far behind.
  • Along with the other kids in the house everyone enjoyed to their fullest
Muneeb Butt is always full of life and never leaves a chance to enjoy his fullest. weather going out on vacations or just enjoying rain on his roof top. He never leaves the chance to enjoy his life.

Muneeb Butt is also a devoted father. Muneeb Butt made the decision to dedicate his time on his daughter Amal and her cousins while the rainy season was in full force. Amal was having a great time, and her father Muneeb Butt wasn’t far behind. Along with the other kids in the house, the father-daughter team enjoyed themselves and shared some extremely amusing moments with his social media followers. Check out these lovely pictures.

