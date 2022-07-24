Muneeb Butt enjoys the monsoon rain with daughter

Muneeb Butt made the decision to dedicate his time on young Amal and her cousins

Muneeb Butt is also a devoted father. Muneeb Butt made the decision to dedicate his time on his daughter Amal and her cousins while the rainy season was in full force. Amal was having a great time, and her father Muneeb Butt wasn’t far behind. Along with the other kids in the house, the father-daughter team enjoyed themselves and shared some extremely amusing moments with his social media followers. Check out these lovely pictures.

