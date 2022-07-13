Advertisement
Mustafa Qureshi's wife dies of cancer after a long battle

Mustafa Qureshi’s wife dies of cancer after a long battle

Articles
Mustafa Qureshi’s wife dies of cancer after a long battle

Mustafa Qureshi’s wife dies of cancer after a long battle

  Rubina Qureshi, the legendary Sindhi singer and wife of Lollywood icon Mustafa Qureshi, died at the age of 81 in Karachi.
  Funeral prayers were held at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine. She will be laid to rest in the port city's Sufi saint's compound.
  According to family members, Rubina, also known as the "Nightingale of Sindh," has been in a coma for the past two months.
KARACHI, Pakistan – In other showbiz news, Rubina Qureshi, the legendary Sindhi singer and wife of Lollywood icon Mustafa Qureshi, died at the age of 81 in Karachi.

According to local media, Rubina, the leading classical Sindhi singer, died on Wednesday after a two-year battle with cancer.

Funeral prayers were held at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine. She will be laid to rest in the port city’s Sufi saint’s compound.

According to family members, Rubina, also known as the “Nightingale of Sindh,” has been in a coma for the past two months.

In the 1960s, the 81-year-old rose to prominence by singing classical songs on Radio Pakistan. Throughout her career, the well-known singer has won numerous awards.

Meanwhile, tributes to the well-known singer continue to pour in. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses deep sympathy to Mustafa Qureshi.

 

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Information, expressed deep grief and sorrow over her death. The PML-N leader prayed in her condolence message to Allah SWT to rest the departed soul in the highest ranks of Jannah and to grant courage to the bereaved family in bearing the loss.

Marriyum stated that Rubina Qureshi’s contributions to the music industry would not be forgotten.

 

