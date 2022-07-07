My focus was not COVID’, Alia Bhatt recalls staying with Neetu post Rishi Kapoor’s death

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were season 7’s first guests. Alia Bhatt recalls living with Neetu Kapoor following Rishi Kapoor’s death in 2020.

Alia recalled, “When the pandemic came and COVID began for the first 3 or 4 months, March, April, May, June, my concentration was not on COVID or the epidemic because we were dealing with Rishi uncle’s passing.” 30-April. That was during the pandemic. So, March spent his time and April’s in the hospital. She also said she was with Neetu during that period.

“Post that it was spending time with Ranbir’s mum, spending time with my mum also now. We were staying together in one house for many days so that we could all at least be around her and just have that sort of family time,” she added. Well, for the uninitiated, Alia shares a great equation with Neetu and the senior actress has been all praises for her daughter-in-law.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who married in April, will become parents. Alia made the announcement by sharing a scan photo. Brahmastra will be Ranbir and Alia’s debut film together. The 2022 fantasy drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.