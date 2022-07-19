Advertisement
  Nabeel Qureshi admits to getting inspirations from different movies
Nabeel Qureshi admits to getting inspirations from different movies

  • Nabeel Qureshi is one of Pakistan’s s top filmmakers.
  • His most recent film, Quaid e Azam Zindabad, starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, is doing well at the box office.
  • In a recent interview he admitted on taking inspirations for his movie from other movies
One of Pakistan’s top filmmakers is Nabeel Qureshi. People are drawn to his films because they are always of the highest calibre and contain subliminal messages that are disguised as humour and fun. His most recent film, Quaid e Azam Zindabad, starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, is doing well at the box office.

Nabeel Qureshi Admits To Copying Scenes In Quaid e Azam Zindabad

As soon as the trailer was out, critics claimed that the movie had stolen parts from the Bollywood cop drama Singham. People connected to the Singham staple of the jeep bursting through the wooden doors. On the left is Quaid e Azam Zindabad, while on the right is Singham.

Nabeel Qureshi Admits To Copying Scenes In Quaid e Azam Zindabad

Money raining outside the bank in Quaid e Azam Zindabad and Dhoom3

Nabeel Qureshi Admits To Copying Scenes In Quaid e Azam Zindabad

Also, one action sequence copied from the iconic Matrix:

Nabeel Qureshi Admits To Copying Scenes In Quaid e Azam Zindabad

In his most recent interview, Nabeel Qureshi acknowledged that some parts are indeed plagiarised and that he recreates in his own films scenes that he enjoys as a viewer. He continued, “Meri Film, Meri Marzi,” and added that it is totally acceptable to be inspired by classic sequences and recreate them.

Nabeel Qureshi Admits To Copying Scenes In Quaid e Azam Zindabad

