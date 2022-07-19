Nabeel Qureshi admits to getting inspirations from different movies

Nabeel Qureshi is one of Pakistan’s s top filmmakers.

His most recent film, Quaid e Azam Zindabad, starring Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, is doing well at the box office.

In a recent interview he admitted on taking inspirations for his movie from other movies

As soon as the trailer was out, critics claimed that the movie had stolen parts from the Bollywood cop drama Singham. People connected to the Singham staple of the jeep bursting through the wooden doors. On the left is Quaid e Azam Zindabad, while on the right is Singham.

Money raining outside the bank in Quaid e Azam Zindabad and Dhoom3

Also, one action sequence copied from the iconic Matrix:

In his most recent interview, Nabeel Qureshi acknowledged that some parts are indeed plagiarised and that he recreates in his own films scenes that he enjoys as a viewer. He continued, “Meri Film, Meri Marzi,” and added that it is totally acceptable to be inspired by classic sequences and recreate them.

