Nadia Afghan remembers her time with Sarmad Khoosat in Shashlick

Nadia Afgan, a versatile actress from Pakistan, has been in the spotlight for the right reasons. Afghan has the ability to completely inhabit any role she plays, leaving no opportunity for anyone else to step in. Recently, the well-known Suno Chanda actress posted on Instagram to remember the Shashlick era.

A popular sitcom called Shashlick debuted in 2000 on PTV and was later shown in 2011 on Geo TV. Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, Nadia Afghan, Fatima Khan, and other actors appeared in the serial. revolves around Cheeku (Sarmad), a less-than-manly character, and his love-hate relationship with his cousins/friends Mishi, Kammo, and other characters. The situational songs on the show made it famous.

Sarmad Khoosat had originally posted reels from the show in which he and Nadia coulld be seen dancing. The actors are rocking their desi attires.

