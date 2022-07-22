Advertisement
date 2022-07-22
Nadia Afghan remembers her time with Sarmad Khoosat in Shashlick

Articles
Nadia Afghan remembers her time with Sarmad Khoosat in Shashlick

  • The well-known Suno Chanda actress posted on Instagram to remember the Shashlick era.
  • A popular sitcom called Shashlick debuted in 2000 on PTV and was later shown in 2011 on Geo TV
  • Sarmad Khoosat had originally posted reels from the show in which he and Nadia coulld be seen dancing.
Nadia Afgan, a versatile actress from Pakistan, has been in the spotlight for the right reasons. Afghan has the ability to completely inhabit any role she plays, leaving no opportunity for anyone else to step in. Recently, the well-known Suno Chanda actress posted on Instagram to remember the Shashlick era.

A popular sitcom called Shashlick debuted in 2000 on PTV and was later shown in 2011 on Geo TV. Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, Nadia Afghan, Fatima Khan, and other actors appeared in the serial. revolves around Cheeku (Sarmad), a less-than-manly character, and his love-hate relationship with his cousins/friends Mishi, Kammo, and other characters. The situational songs on the show made it famous.

Sarmad Khoosat had originally posted reels from the show in which he and Nadia coulld be seen dancing. The actors are rocking their desi attires.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sarmad Ali Sultan (@sarmadkhoosat)

